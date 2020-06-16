Young and dynamic actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left a permanent void in the industry. Not only his close friend and family even fans can't comprehend that he has left for heavenly abode.

As soon as the news about his death became public, many well-wishers posted condolence tweets for his soul to rest in peace. Most of them wrote about always being there for those in depression and all ears to hear them.

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star from Pavitra Rishta Mrinalini Tyagi who has not only worked with him and Ankita Lokande in the show for over four years, she was also a close friend to him, unable to sync his untimely death Mrinalini got emotional while speaking to International Business Times India.

Excerpts from the candid chat:

On not coming in terms with Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise

I can't sync in that he is no more. He was so brilliant in academics and was such a good actor, I wish he had spoken to someone before taking this step. I wish he would have shared what's on his mind. He was a very strong-headed person. When you stay in a city like Mumbai, there are many factors that you have to deal with personal, financial, professional. Mental health is so important and one must always speak about it. I would like to urge everyone to talk it out, always be in touch with your friends and please never ever ignore them.

When was the last time you were in touch with him?

I was not in touch in touch with him (Sushant Singh Rajput) but I have spent a good 4 years with him and have a lot of memories with him and Ankita (Lokhande) while we were shooting for Pavitra Rishta.

On the work front, Mrinalini Tyagi was last seen in Kaha Hum Kaha Tum on Star Plus.