Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, is on her way to India to be with the family. However, she is concerned about being in quarantine for seven days upon arrival in the country.

Shweta Singh Kirti's Post

She wrote on social media: "By everyone's help.... tickets to India are confirmed. I am flying on 16th, will reach Mumbai via Delhi. Worried about 7 Day quarantine period... is there a way it can be waived off? I need to get to my family soon."

Sushant was found hanging on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He was cremated in Mumbai on June 15. Since then a lot of people have paid tributes to the actor on social media.

"I m sorry for not being able to respond....I am trying to stay strong.... thanks for all the condolences... it is giving me strength.... Just pray for my family," Shweta shared in a post.

After suicide by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his family has been struck by another blow with his ailing sister-in-law Sudha Devi passing away in Bihar's Purnia on Monday evening as she could not bear the loss of the actor. She was suffering from liver cancer.

His entire family is in shock after Sushant's departure. At his ancestral house 'Barhara Kothi' in Purnia and in the neighbourhood, they all mourned his death.

Sushant's cousin brother Panna Singh told IANS on Tuesday that Amarendra Singh's wife Sudha Devi (48) and sister-in-law of Sushant Singh was suffering from liver cancer and died on Monday evening. he said she was unconscious for two days after she learnt of Sushant's death.

Sushant was very close to his family. When he visited Bihar about a year ago, he had reached Maldiha village and spent time with the people there.