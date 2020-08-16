BJP MP Subramanian Swamy took a dig at Bollywood, Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government on Sunday and said the Sushant Singh Rajput's murder is Waterloo and Watergate for them.

Subramanian Swamy took to his Twitter handle and commented on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Rajya Sabha MP tweeted, "Sushant Singh Rajput's murder is Waterloo and Watergate for Bollywood, Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government. Fasten your seat belts as we are about to take off and bombard and won't give up till either guilty are brought to justice or justice is brought to the guilty."

Subramanian Swamy has been vocal about the need for a CBI probe into Sushant's death. He has even written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to hand over to the case to the investigative agency. Last week, Swamy had taken a dig at the five doctors who performed the autopsy.

The veteran politician tweeted on Monday, "CBI will find it worthwhile to grill the Dr. R.C. Cooper Muncipal Hospital the five doctors who did the autopsy. According to the Ambulance staff that took SSR's body to the hospital, SSR's feet were twisted below his ankle (as if it was broken). The case is unravelling!!"

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted on Friday, "Many are impressed with Rahul Shiv Shankar's moderating the Time Now debates on SSR's murder atrocity. He has dug out many important hidden documents to help the investigation. He is also harsh on liars."

Subramanian Swamy questioned the absence of the late actor's servant Samuel and the arrival of two ambulances after Sushant's death. He added, "Why were two ambulances? Who called them? If I don't get truthful answers we may get a clue why SSR loyal servant Samuel is missing. Is he alive or dead? Was one ambulance intended for him?"