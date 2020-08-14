Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a series of posts on social media with emotional caption saying, "‪We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation."

Shweta Singh Kirti shared the some pages from Sushant's dairy, which were accessed by a TV channel She captioned them with, "‪Somebody who had solid plans. Somebody who knew how to make his dreams into reality... somebody who was an eternal positivist! My brother I salute you! #Warriors4SRR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus."

The notes on the pages refer to plans for the next few milestones in his life. One points to his plans for moving to Hollywood. She also backed the claims of media outlets refuting that his brother had committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. There is mention of a "startup" on one page that would be based on emergent technology.

In her next post, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a photo featuring her holding a placard, which reads, I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput & I request for # CBIforSSR." She captioned it with, "We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah."

Later, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video and captioned it with, "We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah."

Shweta has garnered a lot of support for her video, with people leaving comments like "We all stand strong with you", "Hope for the best. We want justice", "We are with you and God is with us". On the pages posted by Shweta, there are references to starting a production house and possible collaboration with top writers for creative content and idea development.