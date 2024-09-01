One of the most anticipated films of the year is Kanguva which has Suriya in the titular role. There have been huge expectations on this film right since the day it was announced. The film, which was initially slated for release on October 10, is all being postponed to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan.

This news has been doing rounds for the last couple of days and has finally been confirmed by Suriya himself during the audio launch of Meiyazhagan starring Karthi in Coimbatore.

Confirming the news, he said, "Superstar Rajinikanth is the identity of Tamil cinema. Releasing Kanguva with Vettaiyan is not the right choice. Kanguva is like a child, please pray for the movie, there are a lot of effort went into the movie."

Apart from this, Suriya also found some time to appreciate the hard work that the Kanguva team has put in for this film for many years along with the hard work of 1000 people over the years. He assured them that their hard work would bear fruit and called on the people's support for this film. He also thanked his fans for always supporting him with his decisions.

Suriya made it very clear that Vettaiyan will be releasing on October 10 ahead of Dasara. He stated, but simply, 'On 10th October, Vettaiyan will be released'. There is no choice but to back down.

Vettaiyan, a new film which features Rajinikanth, is expected in the cinema on October 10 and will also have Amitabh Bachchan, and Fahadh Faasil amongst the key characters. On the other hand, Kanguva by Siva reveals a history fiction drama featuring Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. With its plot and action sequences being super violent, the film is sure to keep the audience's attention and is something they wish to see.