Kollywood actor Ajith has recently joined the shooting for his 63rd film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Titled Good Bad Ugly, the movie has been generating a lot of buzz since its announcement. Rumors are now circulating that Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, known for his recent performance in Animal, might join the cast as the antagonist.

Reports suggest that Bobby Deol has been considered for a significant role alongside Ajith Kumar in the movie. Additionally, there are speculations that Ajith has recently finished a test schedule for 'Good Bad Ugly', and the production team is contemplating casting two female leads for the thriller.

The film is also said to feature Ajith alongside two female leads, with speculations suggesting that one of them might be from North India. Although the first schedule is rumored to take place at Ramoji Film Studio in Hyderabad, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Good Bad Ugly boasts an impressive crew, with National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad handling the music and background score. Abinandhan Ramanujam is the cinematographer, while Vijay Velukutty takes charge of editing. Produced by Naveen Mythri's production house, Mythri Movie Makers, the action-packed thriller is set to hit the screens on Pongal in 2025.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is making waves in the industry with consecutive action-packed projects. After Animal, his Tamil debut in Suriya's Kanguva is highly anticipated. Directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, the fantasy drama also marks Disha Patani's entry into the Tamil film industry.

On his birthday, a chilling first-look poster of Bobby's character from Kanguva was revealed, heightening excitement for the film's release in 2024. Additionally, Bobby is set to star in Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, promising audiences another thrilling action-packed experience. With Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly' gearing up for release and Bobby Deol's exciting lineup of projects, fans are in for a treat with a blend of intense action and captivating storytelling.