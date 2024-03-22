Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is known for his kindness and generosity. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Animal. His role as Abrar won the hearts of several moviegoers. Despite being voiceless in the film, his expressions and body language were widely appreciated.

The actor was recently spotted at Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday's, baby shower. Alanna and Ivor McCray had an intimate, blue-themed baby shower in Mumbai.

Bobby Deol gives Rs 500 to poor kids, and posed with them

However, it was Bobby's kind gesture that won hearts. A video shows two underprivileged kids selling toys, and they came to Bobby Deol. The kind-hearted Lord Bobby gave each kid Rs 500 notes each and also told them, "Mehnat Karo..."

He then posed with them, and the underprivileged kids also posed with Bobby.

Bobby's kind act has the internet lauding his kind gesture. Social media users call him the 'heart of gold'.

After director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal, Bobby Deol will be seen in the film Kanguva . South superstar Surya is present with her in this movie. The teaser of Kanguva was released last week.

Recently, Alanna and Ivor shared a video, revealing the gender of their baby. The couple were seen using wine glasses to cut into a cake with white frosting in the video, revealing the blue colour of the cake. "Can't wait to meet our little baby boy."

The couple stays in the US, that is how they knew the gender of their unborn baby.

Who's who from B-Town attended blue-themed baby shower

Ananya Panday and Bipasha Basu shared some inside photos from intimate celebrations. In one of the photos, Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor posed with the parents-to-be, Alanna and Ivor. For the baby shower, Alanna and Ivor twinned in white outfits. While Alanna wore a white gown, Ivor sported a white shirt paired with matching pants. The guests were dressed in shades of blue.

Several other actors, apart from Bobby Deol, graced their presence, namely Aditya Roy Kapur, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Salman Khan's family, Alizeh Agnihotri, Nirvan Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Gauri Khan among others.

Gauri opted for a full-denim look, greeting her friends and posing for pictures before heading into the baby shower.

At the venue, celebrities posed with each other and their soon-to-be parents.