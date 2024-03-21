Married people don't have sex: Pratik Gandhi- Vidya Balan's comic timing, steamy chemistry in Do Aur Do Pyaar teaser is unmissable

The season of rom-coms is back. A few days ago, makers dropped the posters of Do Aur Do Pyaar, featuring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The teaser of the film was dropped on Thursday. The crazy and quirky love story is filled with film with love, laughter and the complexities of modern relationships. Vidya Balan's return to rom-coms ignites a wave of nostalgia and anticipation, while the promise of good music sets the stage for a musical rom-com experience like no other.

Ileana D'Cruz makes a comeback in film after a hiatus. Seeing her on-screen will be a sight to behold.

Married people don't have sex: Pratik Gandhi- Vidya Balan's comic timing, and steamy chemistry in Do Aur Do Pyaar teaser are unmissable

The witty dialogues and the fresh pairing of Pratik and Vidya were loved by netizens.

In one scene Vidya Balan says, " I am vegan", While Pratik Gandhi says, "But your face wash has milk".

The end scene of the trailer has a dialogue that says, "Married people don't have sex.."

The teaser also shows that both Pratik and Vidya's characters are in love with someone else, with Pratik with Ileana and Vidya with Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Let's take a look at the comments

A user mentioned, "Wow Vidya Balan Romantic Scene.."

Another wrote, "Fresh pair alert.."

The third user mentioned, "This is so cute can't wait to meet these two awesome couples.."

Do Aur Do Pyaar dives deep into a tangled web of relationships. Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, the film is all set to hit the screen on 19th April 2024.