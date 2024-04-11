This winter, movie enthusiasts are in for a treat with a lineup of highly anticipated releases. The months of September and October are brimming with a flurry of other captivating movies, making it a cinephile's paradise. Mainly from September 27th to October 31st, theatres will be packed with many films. Six notable films are aiming to be released within these 35 days, creating a frenzy of excitement for movie buffs. Let's take a look at the list of films set to hit the screens during this time.

OG - 27th Sep

The excitement kicks off with Pawan Kalyan's OG, directed by Sujeeth Reddy. Scheduled for release on September 27, 2024, this film has been eagerly awaited by fans. Boasting a stellar cast including Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy, along with Thaman S's music, it promises to be a thrilling ride.

- 10th Oct

Jr NTR's Devara, initially slated for an April release, is now set to hit screens on October 10. With a teaser that has already captured audiences' attention, featuring intense action sequences and a gripping storyline set against coastal lands, this movie is poised to be a blockbuster.

Kanguva - 10th Oct

Suriya's comeback to solo lead roles, Kanguva, is a pivotal moment in his career. Releasing on October 10, this film will test Suriya's market presence after a hiatus. With high expectations riding on it, Kanguva promises to be a compelling watch for fans and critics alike.

Thandel - 11th Oct

Featuring Nagachaitanya and Sai Pallavi, Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is set to release on October 11. With glimpses of its captivating storyline teased during pre-production in Machilesham village, this film is anticipated to be a refreshing addition to the cinematic landscape.

Game Changer - 31st Oct

Game Changer, a long-awaited project, is finally set to hit screens on October 31. With its recent hit song, "Jaragandi," amplifying the excitement, this film is poised to live up to its name and revolutionize the cinematic experience for audiences.

Vettaiyan - 31st Oct

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan is generating immense buzz, with an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil. Slated for release on October 31, this film promises to be a visual extravaganza, with a gripping narrative and stellar performances.

With a lineup of such diverse and compelling films, cinephiles have much to look forward to this summer season. From action-packed thrillers to thought-provoking dramas, these releases are sure to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression on the cinematic landscape. So mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience!