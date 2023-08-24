Kollywood star Suriya who has many fans in Tollywood as well a huge market as well, is currently one of the most bankable actors in the South and is now making his first Telugu movie, and it's going to be directed by Chandoo Mondeti, who made Karthikeya 2.

The untitled film is going to be a fantasy flick on Vedas.

Even though we don't know much about the movie yet, just the fact that Suriya and Chandoo Mondeti are working together is making everyone talk about it. Suriya is great at acting and can fit into any kind of role. Chandoo Mondeti, the director, is known for making interesting stories. So, this team-up is going to be really interesting.

The director confirmed his collaboration with Suriya in a recent interview. Chandoo Mondeti mentioned in an interview with Deccan Chronicle that he had multiple meetings with Suriya. He expressed, "Talking to Suriya sir is always wonderful, as he's supportive and friendly. I was extremely happy when Suriya discussed my film Karthikeya 2, recalling specific scenes. Each interaction with him has been very enriching. I'm planning a movie centered around the four Vedas - Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda, and Atharvaveda - with Suriya. It will be a socio-fantasy film, and we're both excited about it. Even though he's occupied for the next one to two years, he contacts me to inquire about the script's progress, which is truly amazing."

Meanwhile, Suriya's upcoming project is Kanguva, set to release in early 2024. Thai film will be releasing in 11 languages. Following this, he will collaborate once again with director Sudha Kongara Prasad, post Soorarai Pottru. The working title for the film is Suriya 43, featuring music composed by GV Prakash.