Manju Warrier, the popular Malayalam actress who debuted in Vetri Maaran's 'Asuran', has agreed to do one more film under his direction and will be joining the team soon. 'Viduthalai Part 2' will mark her fourth Tamil film after 'Asuran', 'Thunivu', and 'Mr. X.' An official announcement about Manju Warrier's role in 'Viduthalai Part 2' is expected soon.

Manju needs no introduction. She's a versatile actress who proved her mettle in the Malayalam film industry and Tamil as well. She's soon going to maker debut in the Telugu film industry as well.

While nobody knows what her character in the film is, it is sure that Vetri will make her play a role that will have a huge impact on the storyline. It will a interesting to watch what is the role is he has written for her in a story that has already been ready. As Viduthalai 2 is all about Vijay Sethupathi and his story, it can be expected that she might be part of his flashback or could even be a government official.

Vetri Maaran, a highly successful director in the South, recently delivered the crime thriller Viduthalai Part 1. The film received a massive response, starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the main roles. Now, Vetri Maaran has resumed work on the sequel, Viduthalai Part 2, which will shift the focus more towards Vijay Sethupathi's character.

The shooting for the sequel is taking place in the forest region of Dindigul district, with Soori and Bhavani Sre also on board for the film. Excitingly, Vetri Maaran has made a powerful addition to the cast, bringing in Manju Warrier to pair with Vijay Sethupathi in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi, who had been occupied with other film projects, has been spotted in a new look recently. The versatile actor will be joining the shooting of 'Viduthalai Part 2' in a day or two, adding to the anticipation for this exciting sequel.