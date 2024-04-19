Actor Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for his film Vettaiyan. The movie is directed by TJ Gnanavel and boasts a star-studded cast including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and Manju Warrier. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie has garnered significant attention on social media since the release of its first glimpse.

Recent rumors suggest that Rana Daggubati's character in the film might be an antagonist who misuses modern technology for criminal activities related to the education system. However, no official confirmation has been provided by the makers yet.

Director T J Gnanavel is known for his innovative storytelling, and if the rumors about Rana Daggubati's character turn out to be true, it could add another dimension to the film. The creators have also released a captivating poster on social media, indicating that the movie is set to hit theaters in October.

Apart from Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth has signed another project with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. This gangster drama will reportedly feature Rajinikanth in a role unlike any he has portrayed before. There are also speculations about Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh being offered a role opposite Rajinikanth, although no official confirmation has been made.

Additionally, Rajinikanth is set to work on Nelson Dilipkumar's film Hukum, which is a sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Jailer, With multiple exciting projects in the pipeline, fans can expect to see the superstar grace the silver screen with his charisma and talent in the coming months.