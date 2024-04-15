Rajinikanth, the iconic superstar of Indian cinema, continues to captivate his fans with exciting updates on his upcoming projects. Amidst the buzz surrounding his collaboration with Lokesh Kanagraj, another film, the much-anticipated sequel to Jailer, has been making headlines. This sequel is helmed by director Nelson, who is set to commence pre-production work in June 2024.

Meanwhile, what's interesting about the film is that according to a reliable source, the team is considering 'Hukum' as the film's title instead of Jailer 2. The title Hukum, resonating with the essence of the original film, holds significance for the team, although the possibility of retaining the title Jailer 2 is under consideration. As we all know, the song with the same title from the Jailer film was an instant chartbuster. So obviously, 'Hukum' can be a catchy title for a blockbuster sequel.

Also, sources close to the project have disclosed that the filmmakers are aiming to commence principal photography by the end of the year. However, the timeline may be contingent upon Rajinikanth's commitments, particularly his ongoing project with Lokesh Kanagraj, Thalaivar 171.

Meanwhile, the excitement surrounding Jailer 2 stems from the revelation that the first draft of the script has been finalized, receiving unanimous approval from Rajinikanth himself and the production house, Sun Pictures. Nelson's vision for the sequel, focusing on Rajinikanth's character Tiger, also known as Muthuvel Pandian, promises to delve deeper into the narrative, offering fans a compelling continuation of the original storyline.

Speaking of Thalaivar 171, reports speculating on Rajinikanth's remuneration have been rife, with figures ranging from a staggering Rs 250+ crore to Rs 260-280 crore. While these rumors await official confirmation, they underscore Rajinikanth's unparalleled stature as one of the highest-paid actors in Asia. With an ensemble cast featuring talents like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ranveer Singh, and Parvathy Thiruvothu, Thalaivar 171 is poised to set new benchmarks in cinematic excellence.

As anticipation mounts for both Hukum and Thalaivar 171, Rajinikanth continues to reign supreme, captivating audiences with his charisma and cinematic brilliance.