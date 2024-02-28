And finally, Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to star in a pan-Indian entertainer. The actor met Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala for a possible collaboration. Details of the project are kept under wraps, and an official announcement is expected soon.

"It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!" Sajid wrote on X after meeting Thalaivar.

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his 170th film, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The final schedule is taking place in Hyderabad, and a leaked video of Superstar in a cop getup has created a buzz among his fans.

Rumours suggest that Vettaiyan is an action-packed entertainer inspired by a true story, featuring the actor in the role of a Muslim police officer. Interestingly, Rajini also played a Muslim character in her daughter Aishwarya's directorial venture Lal Salaam, which bombed at the box office recently.

Rajinikanth mentioned in a previous conversation that Vettaiyan, directed by Gnanavel, is expected to complete shooting by the end of March. Following this project, he plans to take a short break before starting work on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalaivar 171. The film has an impressive lineup of stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. Produced by Lyca Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is on board to create the film's music.

Thalaivar 171 stands out as this year's highly anticipated project, with Lokesh Kanagaraj's signature style expected to bring a fresh and dynamic approach to storytelling, especially in the action genre. Lokesh is known for his intense action sequences and deep character explorations, which, combined with Thalaivar's larger-than-life image, are likely to elevate the cinematic viewing experience of Tamil cinema.

Rajinikanth made a stylish comeback last year with his blockbuster hit Jailer, which swept away the fans with his swag. The film, directed by Nelson, made a whopping Rs 650 crore at the box office worldwide. Jailer serves as a high-octane action movie, with Rajinikanth starring as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Alongside him, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, and Vasanth Ravi play prominent roles. Additionally, the film is spiced up with dynamic cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

Ever since the massive success of Baahubali, pan-India big-budget entertainers have been the norm in all languages. The success of Baahubali demonstrated the potential for Indian films to captivate audiences nationwide, irrespective of linguistic and regional barriers. It broke box office records, earning accolades both nationally and internationally, and significantly raised the profile of Indian cinema on the global stage.