Kollywood superstar Suriya who is currently enjoying the success of his latest movie 'Soorarai Pottru' has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor himself confirmed the news through his Facebook page. In the Facebook post, Suriya told his followers that life is not back to normal yet.

Suriya fine after getting treatment

"Corona affected, I am fine after getting treatment. Let's all realize that life is not back to normal yet. Can't be paralyzed with fear. At the same time safety and attention are necessary. Love and thanks to the doctors who support us dedicatedly," wrote Suriya on his Facebook page.

As Suriya shared the news on his Facebook page, fans of the actor are currently wishing the star a speedy recovery.

Suriya's promising lineup of films

On the professional front, Suriya has currently completed the shooting of his new anthology web series Navarasa, produced by Mani Ratnam in the banner of Madras Talkies. Suriya's short film in this web series is directed by Gautham Menon, and this film marks the reunion of the director and actor after a hiatus of 11 years.

Apart from this movie, Suriya has apparently signed a new movie which will be directed by Pandiraj. Expectations surrounding this new movie is very high, as Pandiraj is one of the most talented young filmmakers in Kollywood who has previously made movies like 'Pasanga', 'Kathakali', and 'Kadaikutty Singham'.

In the meantime, Suriya's recent release 'Soorarai Pottu' directed by Sudha Kongara has been made available for screening at the 93rd Academy Awards, for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score, and other categories. The film which is now available on Amazon Prime narrates the partial life story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.

Apart from Suriya, Soorarai Pottru also stars Paresh Raval, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas in other prominent roles.