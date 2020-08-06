Kasturi Shankar has responded to Meera Mitun's rants against a few leading stars and nepotism issue. The former has defended the stars who entered the film industry with the support of their families by stating that they made it big with their hard work and dedication.

The Tamil actress has said that nepotism or camps do not work in Kollywood. She tweeted, "1/3 Tamil cinema industry is one amazing place where Nepotism or camps or Mafia NEVER works. In fact, here people from movie families are held to a higher standard, There is greater expectation on them, they have to struggle harder to fulfill that. [sic]"

The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant adds that talent and luck are required to be successful in the Tamil film industry. She adds, "Only 2 things help you succeed in Tamil Industry: EXTREME talent and some luck. This applies to all, whether they are family or mafia or whatever. This is why we have EXTREMELY talented hardworking dedicated actors like VIJAY, SURYA, KARTHI, JAYAM RAVI succeed. nothing to do with. [sic]"

Kasturi Shankar spoke about the issue after her followers bombarded her to speak about it following Meera Mitun's outburst on Twitter. She took potshot at her by stating that "unprofessional losers" will create such theories on nepotism.

She concluded, "AJITH sir, VIJAY SETHUPATHY, SIVAKARTHIKEYAN all examples of extremely talented stars who came up from scratch. ONLY talentless unprofessional LOSERS will imagine conspiracy theories & complain of nepotism in Kollywood. [sic]"

Meera Mitun has been making strange allegations on big names like Vijay and Suriya for over a week now.