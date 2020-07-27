Vanitha Vijayakumar has now attacked Kasturi Shankar for meeting Vijayalakshmi, who made a suicide attempt on Sunday, 26 July. She targeted her Bigg Boss Tamil 3 co-contestant by saying that the actress was "full of poison and venom."

On Twitter, Vanitha wrote, "Omg seriously...now c this people..this fake lawyer is an investigation specialist and FBI officer...what the hell does she think...probing into every celebrity womans personal life and discuss it in public and criticize them and dissect them .she is full of poison and venom. [sic]"

This comes after Kasturi Shankar met Vijayalakshmi. In a series of Tweets, she wrote the below:

Met Vijayalakshmi's family in the hospital, offered them all help. They are just three broken women, cornered , paranoid, tragic. I have worked with Usha, attended her marriage , watched her life unravel. Couldn't even recognise her yesterday.

A heartfelt thank you to Gayathri Raguramm who had made arrangements for their medical care yesterday. I do not believe there are political motivations behind her timely help. The first step is to save vijayalakshmi's life. We can debate the veracity of her claims later.

Now for the inconvenient truth- I listened to Usha explain their travails for nearly an hour. Every sentence was about two persons. She made several serious allegations, but unfortunately, could not corroborate them. A lot of details didn't fit.

I hope it will all make better sense when the stress comes down. But whatever I heard yesterday, was a long list of complaints against three persons. When I probed further, I was met with sharp suspicion and hostility.

Kasturi and Vanitha have been at loggerheads from the days Bigg Boss Tamil days. In the recent weeks, the former had commented about the latter's controversial marriage with Peter Paul which had triggered a fresh round of verbal clashes between then.

Vijayalakshmi Hospitalised

