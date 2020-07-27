Actress Vijayalakshmi has shocked the fans of South Indian movies by attempting suicide. The actress made a video before taking the extreme step on Sunday, 26 July, and now being treated at a hospital in Chennai.

In a Facebook video, Vijayalakshmi has claimed that she has been under a lot of stress in the last four months due to filmmaker-politician Seeman and his social media followers. "I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently. I have already taken a couple of my BP tablets, so in sometime I will suffer from low blood pressure and in a few hours I will be dead," she said in the clip.

Prabhakaran Connect

The actress has stated that she belonged to the same community as slain LTTE leader Prabhakaran. "I would like to tell the fans who are watching the video just because I was born in Karnataka Seeman has tortured me a lot. As a woman I have put up with it to my highest capabilities, I won't be able to handle the pressure anymore. I am from the Pillai community, the same community LTTE leader Prabhakaran is part of,"

The multilingual actress alleges that Seeman was harassing her non-stop on social media sites and requested people to ensure that he gets punishment as per the law after her death. She added, "Prabhakaran is the only reason Seeman is who he is today, but now he has been harassing me on social media continuously. You slut-shamed me to make me feel the pain and it is up to me to decide on what to do after facing such insults from you. I request my fans to not let Seeman away from this case, he should never get anticipatory bail. My death should be a big eye-opener for everyone. I don't want to be a slave to anybody."

In 2006, Vijayalakshmi had made a failed suicide attempt blaming the President of the Naam Tamilar Katchi of cheating the actress after promising to marry her.

Vijayalakshmi has been reportedly having health issues for some time. This is not the first time where she has drawn the public's attention with such videos. Earlier, she had pleaded help from Sandalwood celebrities as she was going through lots of financial difficulties.

Kannada Actress Attempts Suicide

A Kannada actress named Jayashree Ramaiah shocked fans in a Facebook live video by claiming that she was a "loser" and deserved to die. Later, she deleted the video. This came a few days after posting a cryptic post which read, "I Quit!! Goodbye to the fucking world and Depression ..!.. [sic]"

Later, she deleted the post and wrote, "I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all❤️. [sic]" She posted.