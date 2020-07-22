Kannada actress Jayshree's cryptic message on her Facebook account has come as a shock to her friends, relatives, and fans. Her followers are now requesting her not to take an extreme step and are giving strength through positive words to change her mind if she was planning to take her life.

On her Facebook page, she wrote, "I Quit!! Goodbye to the fucking world and Depression ..!.. [sic]"

However, her well-wishers and friends are trying to reach her, but the actress is apparently not picking calls.

Jayashree Ramaiah is a model-turned-actress who made her acting debut with Imran Sardhariya's Uppu Huli Khara. However, it was Kiccha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 3 which brought her under the limelight.

Meanwhile, her followers are sending wishes to her to stay stronger.

Aarohi Narayan: My dear...u r stronger than this...i remember you as one of the boldest and daring girls from school days...tough days are not permanent...I'm sure u have all the abilities to survive this phase !!

Speak up bro...

Everything is going to be fyn...

Be a fighter

Adhvithi Shetty: Jay there r so many ppl who love u . We r here . Common don't talk all this . Call Ash or me . Don't worry don't take any decision. Ur such a pretty bold girl.

Deejay Suhas: I spoke to you a week ago and you can't be doing this to me or anyone you know jay you are definitely strong and don't take decisions like this just remember you have your mom to takecare just seek the doctors help and get well soon that's all i am asking you please do takecare BELIEVE IN YOURSELF! Always stay positive don't give up everyone are going through a lot of issues and this is not the way to deal with the problems STAY STRONG! ❤️

Varsha Kamesh Raghavendra: Hey .!! R u ok ?!! Listen I am just a call away , no questions asked no judging no matter what ..,

We don't know each other and what can be more easier than venting out to a stranger ?!

Hang in there please ..

it's all ok around u . U need to breathe and tell the same to urself that's all ..

I understand you battle ,

Take care babe . You are awesome .! Please call me ... will inbox u my Num . We can talk

Suman Raj: Jayy! I don't know what happened and what made u feel this but don't think about the negative things that u had to go through. U are soo strong and a very positive person so please believe in god and good times will come soon! Please talk to someone

Sai Kishore Thalla: You are online , you are seeing many people are worrying about you,there is so much love towards you ,You have much support and still you dont wanna respond ? Jayashree Ramaiah Everything will be fine if you pick someone's call and speak out.