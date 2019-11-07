Director Rajesh Touchriver has got a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court refused to put a stay on the release of his upcoming sensible drama Patnagarh, which is based on the much-discussed parcel bomb explosion case in Patnagarh of Bolangir district. The movie was set for November 8 release.

A three-judge bench of the SC disposed of a petition against Patnagarh. It said that the petitioner should move the Censor Board within 30 days in case she has any objection against the film. "We see no reason to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India in view of the statutory remedy already availed of by the petitioner. The instant writ petition is dismissed accordingly," the Court said in its order.

Patnagarh is inspired by a shocking true incident of hate and revenge. This edge of the seat investigative thriller explores the mindset of a criminal hiding in plain sight. It is a bilingual film, shot simultaneously in both Odia and Telugu. Made on a budget of over Rs. 5 crores, this is the most expensive movie ever made in Odia.

Patnagarh story

A newly married couple receives a gift box five days after their wedding; it turns out to be a bomb that kills the husband and his mother and seriously injuring the wife. The peaceful nature of a sleepy town lays completely shattered. A massive investigation to find the killer forms the rest of the movie.

Cast and crew details

Atul Kulkarni, Yashpal Sharma, Manoj Mishra, Tanikella Bharani, Chinmay Mishra, Sanju Sivaram, Anu Choudhury, Pushpa Panda, who come from different parts of the country, are seen in the important roles. George Joseph of 102 Not Out fame is working the music of the movie, while, music director RP Pattnaik composes a Sambalpuri folk song for the film.

Rajesh Touchriver has written the story and screenplay for the film, which is produced by Sridhar Martha, Manoj Mishra and Sunitha Krishnan and Atul Kulkarni. The movie will have JD Ram Thulasi's cinematography, Ravi K Punnam's dialogues, Ajith Abraham George's sound designs, NG Roshan's special effect makeup and Rajiv Nayar's production designing.