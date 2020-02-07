The Supreme Court has adjourned till Monday a plea filed by a former Delhi BJP MLA seeking removal of the anti-CAA demonstrators at the Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi. The SC said it understands the nature of the problem of the road blockade caused by the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters and adjourned a plea till February 11, after the Delhi elections get over on Saturday.

The apex court was scheduled to hear the case today but postponed the matter because of Delhi assembly polls tomorrow, saying it did not want to "influence" the election.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph said: "We understand there is a problem. The question is how do we resolve it." On a lighter note, the court, deferring the petition, said "Let the cat be out of the bag."

The court observed it is deferring the petition due to the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled on Saturday. The petitioners had moved the top court against the Shaheen Bagh 13A road blockade.

The petitioner's, advocate Amit Sahni, contended that the election was scheduled for Saturday. The bench replied that is exactly why it will hear the petition on Monday.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul observed that the court will be in a better position to hear it on Monday. Sahni insisted that by Monday, the elections will be over.

The top court also observed that the matter should have been heard by the High Court.

Delhi votes on Feb 8

Delhi is going to the polls on February 8 for the 70-member Assembly. Results will be announced on February 11. The AAP swept 67 seats in 2015 polls (leaving three for the BJP) and hopes for a similarly commanding performance this time around.

(With agency inputs)