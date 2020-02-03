In preparations for Delhi Elections 2020, all political parties are trying to win over voters' trust. The Legislative Assembly elections will be held in the capital on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11. While people in the city will be able to cast their votes in their neighbourhoods, Delhi residents currently living out of the city would need to fly down to exercise their democratic right.

If you've made plans to fly down to Delhi just to cast your vote, SpiceJet wants to reward you in the best way possible. The airlines if offering free round-trip tickets to people planning a trip to cast their vote. SpiceJet calls this initiative "SpiceDemocracy" and it is live from January 31 till February 5, 2020.

"No obstacle is big enough to stop us from being a part of our great democracy. Introducing #SpiceDemocracy. If you are a registered voter in Delhi, fly back home with SpiceJet and cast your vote. Your tickets will be on us," SpiceJet said on Twitter.

While SpiceJet is offering to pay your ticket fares under this initiative, it only covers the base fare. The airlines will select winners and refund their air travel fares. However, travellers will be paying all applicable taxes, surcharges, levies and other additional costs.

How to avail the offer?

SpiceJet has detailed its terms and conditions for the SpiceDemocracy initiative. The airlines does not mention how many winners will be chosen, but it says "hundreds of free one way and return tickets are available." Your chances of getting free air tickets from SpiceJet are higher if you follow these steps.

Register yourself by filling out all the details on the SpiceJet campaign page

Then, participants must share on social media what inspires them to vote in the elections using the hashtag #SpiceDemocracy and ask friends to like and share the post

Shortlisted participants will be notified by SMS or email on Feb. 6 along with a link to book a roundtrip air ticket to Delhi on SpiceJet flight

Book the ticket by making the full payment

Fly to Delhi and cast your vote

Share a selfie on your social media showing the inked finger

Verify the same at the check-in counter to collect your boarding pass and fly back

Fine print details

In addition to following the aforementioned steps to be eligible for free air travel, there are other important details participants must follow. We've listed all the fine print details below for you to easily remember them:

The offer can only be availed between 00.00 Hrs on 31/1/2020 and 23.59 Hrs on 5/2/2020

Shortlisted participants will get free roundtrip if the date of departure and return is February 8, 2020

Shortlisted participants will only get free one-way roundtrip if the departure date is Feb. 7-8 and the return date is Feb. 8-9

Participants must use the sent link for booking and the offer won't be valid with group bookings

Participants must fulfil the social requirement - sharing inked finger selfie and sharing their experience

Social gain

Through this campaign, SpiceJet will gain a social media boost. With people using the hashtag #SpiceDemocracy on social media platforms, it will be trending all over. This is a much-needed positive boost for the airlines after it received mixed reactions for banning comedian Kunal Kamra by following IndiGo and Air India's lead.