Every parent's worst nightmare came true after a six-month-old baby died on a SpiceJet SG 8481 flight travelling from Patna to Delhi on Thursday morning.

The incident happened when the infant, identified as Rachita Kumari, was travelling with her parents to seek medical treatment for a hole in her heart. The crew requested priority landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi due to the medical emergency, Hindustan Times reported.

"Our teams reached the airport and found that the child, a native of Begusarai in Bihar, was suffering from congenital heart disease. She had a small hole in her heart and she was undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi," said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi airport), adding that they received information that a baby girl had died on board the flight.

The airlines said in a statement, "Doctors on board attended the child. Priority landing was approved, aircraft landed safely and as requested medical facilities were made available on arrival. On arrival, the doctor declared the infant dead."

In addition to this, the airlines also said that the airline crew was not given prior information of the girl's ailments.

"The child's parents, who were accompanying her, have suspected no foul play," said Bhatia.