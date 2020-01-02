Due to crack in the cockpit windshield mid-air, a SpiceJet flight from Chennai bound to Goa made an emergency landing at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport( KIA) on Thursday, January 2. Flight no. SG-3105, a Q400 aircraft, flying with 68 passengers on board departed from Chennai at 11:00 am was supposed to land directly in Goa.

According to Bangalore Mirror reports, KIA received information from the pilot crew around 11.56 am. After which the KIA authorities immediately prepared for the landing of the flight. The flight landed safely at 12: 17 PM. All 68 passengers touched down, safely. While cruising, the outer pane of the windshield's P2 side cracked and the pilot diverted the flight to Bengaluru.

Flight safely takes off from Bengaluru to Goa

While the SpiceJet flight bound to Goa remained cancelled, the KIA authorities made necessary arrangements for all the 68 passengers to reach Goa. After the plane was in form it took off to Goa at 4:30 pm.