Senthil Ganesh, who has won millions of fans by participating in Super Singer 6, signed a movie as an actor even before he took up the Vijay TV's reality show. Yes, he had completed over 50 percent of the shooting for the movie titled Karimugan.

According to the actor, Karimugan is directed by his mentor, Chella Thangaiah. Senthil claims that the shooting was wrapped up after the curtains for Super Singer were dropped. "It is a family subject, where the protagonist goes to Chennai to solve his family problem. The film is set in and around my hometown, Pudukkottai," the actor is quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Incidentally, it is not their first movie and they had collaborated in Thirudu Pogadha Manasu. "Then, we teamed up together again, for Karimugan, and that is when he got busy with the Super Singer competition," director Chella tells Behindwoods website.

The forthcoming movie is an out-and-out commercial entertainer in which Senthil Ganesh plays the role of an electrician. It is about the man returning to his hometown to solve familial problems. The director himself has composed the music and made Senthil sing two numbers in the film.

Senthil Ganesh won the hearts in the show by singing 'nattupuram' songs (folk numbers) in Super Singer 6. After the massive success, he immediately got offers to sing in movies and he took up a few in succession that include Sivakarthikeyan's Seema Raja and Suriya's film with KV Anand.