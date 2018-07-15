The curtain for the sixth season of Super Singer 6 will be dropped on Sunday, July 15, at Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Vijay TV has organised a grand event which will witness the participation of scores of music lovers and notable personalities from the film industry.

The sixth season of Super Singer 6 had kicked-off on January 21 in the presence of two-time Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman. Over 20 singers took part in the event and only six have made it to the finale. Sreekanth, Rakshitha, Senthil Ganesh and Sakthi entered the finale first, while Malavika and Anirudh entered the last stage as the wild-card entrants.

It has to be noted that Rajalakshmi, Jayanthi, Sirisha, Aparna, Keshav, Sudharshan, Ashwin and Ajay Krishna had participated in the wild-card entry round.

The show, anchored by Priyanka Deshpande and Ma Ka Pa Anand, is judged by Unni Krishnan, Anuradha Sriram, Benny Dayal and Shweta Mohan.

There will be multiple rounds and the winner will be decided based on the viewers' votes and the judges' marks.

Looking at the response on social media sites, there seems to be a fight between Senthil Kumar and Sakthi to win the trophy. And our polls has clearly stated that it will be a cake walk for Senthil.

He has garnered over 50 percent of votes in the poll conducted by International Business Time (India) which saw the participation of thousands of our readers.

Online Voting Process

If you want your favourite candidate to win, you can vote and support by following the below procedure:

Log in to www.google.com and search for Super Singer Voting

and search for The top search result will be for the vote. People will have 50 votes per day and per e-mail ID. They can cast all the 50 votes to one candidate or multiple contestants.

Note: The voting lines close at 8:10 pm on July 15.