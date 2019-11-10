The curtains for Super Singer 7 will be dropped on Sunday, 10 November with the grand finale being held at the Codissa Trade Fair Complex, in Coimbatore. There are five contestants like Punya, Gowtham, Sam-Vishal, Murugan and Vikram have entered the last stage of the Vijay TV's reality show.

The show was kick-started on 27 April and 20 participants took part in the first stage. After 27 weeks of hard work, five contestants have made it to the last stage of the reality show. One among them will be crowned winner, who will get a trophy along with an apartment worth Rs. 50 lakh.

Moreover, the winner will get an opportunity to sing for a song composed by Anirudh Ravichander in his forthcoming movie.

Grand Finale:

The will begin at 3.30 pm and will be aired live on Star Vijay along with Hotstar app. The voting lines will be opened till 8 am. The winner will be announced based on the viewers' votes along with the marks given by the judges Unnikrishnan, Benny Dayal, Anuradha Sriram and Swetha Mohan.

The grand finale of Vijay TV's show is hosted by Ma Ka Pa Anand and Priyanka Deshpande. Anirudh is the special guest of the evening. Apart from the performances from the finalists, the judges too are expected to thrill the audience with their performances.

Where to watch the event online?

The netizens can log into the below link and watch the event live. People have to subscibe through e-mail ID or phone number to enjoy the trial service.

HotStar Website

Mobile Users

Mobile users with an internet connection can catch the action live if they have subscriptions to satellite television providers like Tatasky. Likewise, the audience can watch Super Singer 7 .ive from their phones by downloading respective apps from their mobile network operators.

For example, if you are using Jio service, download Jio TV to watch the event live.