After being in love for more than two years, Alya Manasa and Sanjeev Karthik, who shot to limelight with Vijay TV's Raja Rani, has tied the knot secretly. The announcement was made by the latter on his Instagram account on Thursday, 12 September.

"Yes we got married on papu's birthday itself...we dint announce cus of some issues it's an official announcement now...need all your blessings. [sic]" Sanjeev Karthik wrote on his Instagram account. Going by the claims, they tied the knot on 27 May on her birthday, but it was announced to the world only now.

They are flooded with lots of congratulatory messages.

Sanjeev Karthick made his debut with Anup Udeep-directorial movie Kulir 100°. Thereafter, he was part of a string of flop movies. However, he attained fame with Vijay TV's popular serial Raja Rani. During the making of the seria, he fell in love with Alya Manasa who was the female lead in the daily soap.

The rumours of their affair were doing the rounds as the chemistry became a hit among the audience. He proposed his love on stage to her after she received a Best Actress Award at an event.

"Thank u so much vijay tv for this special surpriseunexpected moment papu Kutty won best Heroin award and we got engaged in the 5th vijay television awards show happy happy. [sic]" Sanjeev Karthick posted after expressing his love to his sweetheart.