There have been rumours that Alya Manasa would be entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house this week. It was said that she would be the 17th contestant to be part of Kamal Haasan's show. Now, those speculations have been put to rest.

Well, Alya Manasa is currently holidaying in the Maldives. The actress landed there on Thursday, July 18. "Maldives with @touronholidays !!! Here, how it started our Maldives plan.. Just went with my destination choice for my papukutty Birthday bash.. Since then they had Amazing planning, Great Hotel selection of my Choices, Frequent follow ups, my bookings, flight reschedules follow ups, everything...... A New way of Tour Planning i have ever seen.. They customise your tour in every way with bunch of suggestion (They call it as reports) wowww.. @touronholidays Fantabulous Job [sic]," she posted.

The actress, apparently, is enjoying the trip and wrote, "Loving this place Loving this climate Loving this cycle ride Loving this ocean Loving this people Loving everything Thank you @touronholidays [sic]."

She is likely to spend a couple of days in the Maldives. It means Alya Manasa is not entering the Bigg Boss Tamil house in the near future.

Alya Manasa is a well-known face among TV audience. She shot to fame with Raja Rani serial and her Dubsmash videos are popular too. She had made her Kollywood debut with Julieum 4 Perum.