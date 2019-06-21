Shilpa Shetty is set to perform Bharatanatyam for the first time at the grand finale of Super Dancer 3 and will enact Deepika Padukone's dance moves in Ghoomar from Padmaavat.

SET is all set to declare the winner of its most popular kid's dance reality show Super Dancer 3. Rupsa Batabyal, Saksham Sharma, Tejas Verna, Gourav Sarwan and Jaishree Gogoi are the top 5 finalists and all the viewers of this TV show are wondering over contestants, who will lift the trophy of and become dance ka kal.

Shilpa Shetty will treat the viewers with her magical performances in the grand finale of Super Dancer 3. She will perform four different songs with four different and elegant costumes specially designed by Neeta Lulla. She will take the grand finale a notch higher with her performances on the song 'Titli' from Chennai Express, 'Muqabala' from ABCD, 'Aithe aa' from Bharat and 'Ghoomar' from Padmaavat.

Everyone knows that Shilpa Shetty is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, but she has never performed the dance form in any of her movies. It will be for the first time on the TV screen and on a prestigious show like Super Dancer 3, where the actress will put her Bharatanatyam skills to use.

Talking about her performance, Shilpa Shetty, who is nervous about her act said, "I am performing Bharatnatyam after 25 years in my entire dancing career. It was by choice that I didn't perform it on a small screen. While preparing for the act I was very nervous as I rarely do any stage performance."

Shilpa Shetty added, "I get such opportunities once in a year when I am part of dance reality shows like Super Dancer. In the show, contestants like Dhairya Tandon and Anwesha Bhataiya have brought the different level of classical tadka in their dancing which somewhere encouraged me to choose Bharatnatyam as my Grand Finale performance,"

Super Dancer 3 is judged by Shilpa Shett, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor and her co-judges are surprised by her performance, Anurag Basu said, "I want Shilpa back on the big screen. It's been a long time we saw Shilpa on the big screen."

Geeta Kapoor commented, "Divas like Shilpa should always be on the big screens setting benchmarks for others. I feel grateful and blessed to witness Shilpa perform live. I don't think I will ever be able to match the benchmark Shilpa has set with her performance on Super Dancer Chapter 3."

The tale doesn't end here. For more surprises, you need to watch the grand finale episode of Super Dancer 3 this Saturday and Sunday from 8 pm on SET.