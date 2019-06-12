Shilpa Shetty is fit as a fiddle at 44. She recently appeared on a magazine cover wherein she was seen donning a skimpy bikini and looked hotter than ever. And yet again, the dazzling diva floored her fans with her fit body when she was recently spotted outside a salon in Juhu by the paparazzi.

Flaunting her toned midriff, Shilpa stepped out of the salon and walked towards her car through a sea of shutterbugs. She was wearing black jeggings and a white shirt which was tied in a knot over a red bralette. Even Shilpa was amazed to see so many paps waiting to click her photos after she had a blow-dried hair.

Shilpa took to her Instagram stories to criticize her own looks while she got papped in the city.

Shilpa recently turned 44 on Saturday (June 8) and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra penned a heart-warming note, calling the her a "blessing".

"When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I cant express how much I love you @theshilpashetty wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all," Raj Kundra wrote on Instagram sharing a picture wherein he was seen holding Shilpa's hand while walking on a beach.