Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is all set to hit the theatres this Friday. Considering the hype and advance booking scenario of the film, Super 30 is likely to have a decent box office start on day 1.

Super 30 is based on the life of an exceptionally brilliant mathematician Anand Kumar. The movie grabbed huge attention ever since the trailer was released. Hrithik's performance and the storyline impressed majority of the viewers.

Although none of the songs could help in creating more buzz for the movie, the subject is strong enough to hold viewers' interest. With no other major release this Friday, Super 30 is likely to have a satisfactory opening at the Indian box office.

According to reports, Super 30 has been having good advance booking across the country. The advance booking picked up since Wednesday. Moreover, Hrithik is appearing on the big screen after a long gap, and hence, his fans are extremely eager to watch the star's movie.

Considering the overall buzz and advance booking, Super 30 is expected to have a box office collection of Rs 12-14 crore (approximately) at the domestic market on first day.

The numbers may vary depending on the critics' reviews that are likely to come out soon as there is a special screening of Super 30 in Mumbai.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 also features Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi among others.