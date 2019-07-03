Hrithik Roshan broke the internet when he dropped the video of him dancing his heart out along with his Super 30 kids on an insanely famous song straight from the nation's heartland, 'Lollipo Lagelu'.

All the 30 youngsters who essay the role of the IIT aspirants in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 had a great time shooting with the millennium star. It is the exact same way for Hrithik Roshan who enjoyed the shooting time with all the 30 youngsters and the recent video is the testimony of the same.

Expressing his love towards all the 30 students in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan expressed his feeling and what he thinks about dealing with difficult times in one's life, "I have had some beautiful memories with the kids who have shot with me for Super 30. A lot of them were also facing the camera for the first time. We have literally danced, sung and eaten meals together. My bond with them is not just limited to the film, it goes beyond that."

Super 30, a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

