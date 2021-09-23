The Covid pandemic period opened up a new possibility for filmmakers in India; making a movie in an interior setting with a bankable star using a limited budget. And one such movie named Sunny has been released on Amazon Prime Video on September 23. Directed by Ranjith Shankar, this film stars Jayasurya in the lead role (To make things clear, he is the only visible character in this movie).

Ranjith Shankar and Jayasurya failed to recreate the magic

Ranjith Shankar and Jayasurya had worked together in some remarkable movies in the past that includes Punyalan Agarbattis, Su Su Sudhi Vatmeekam, and Pretham. However, when it comes to Sunny, the duo failed to recreate the magic, and they have delivered a film that will test the patience of the viewers.

The film portrays the life of Sunny (Jayasurya), a man who is entangled in isolation enforced by the pandemic. He is currently haunted by suicidal thoughts, and one day, he decides to end his life forever. At this juncture, he gets an unexpected company, and this is the basic plot of the movie.

Monotonous storytelling style spoils the show

Even though the film is an experimental one, Jayasurya's lone presence makes this movie monotonous. There is not even a single engaging moment in this movie and director Ranjith Shankar has miserably failed in his attempt to impress the viewers.

Sunny would have been a good movie if the director had portrayed some events outside, and the flashback story of the protagonist.

When it comes to performance, Jayasurya literally disappointed as Sunny. Some of the scenes in this movie literally resembled his talks during television interviews, and this film is a clear example that substantiates the fact that he is one of the most overrated actors in Mollywood. We cannot blame Jayasurya alone, as the script of the movie has nothing much to offer.

Final Verdict

Stay miles away from Sunny. If you want to see Jayasurya movies, watch Su Su Sudhi Vatmeekam which is also available on Amazon Prime Video.