Are you curious about the new options available to you this week in cinemas and streaming services? OTT platforms are back with some exciting, emotional, adventurous movies to entertain the audience this week.

International Business Times presents you with the list of five most-anticipated movies to hit OTT this week:

Simpsons season 33

The wait is officially over, as the animated comic sitcom The Simpsons are returning on Disney+ Hotstar. The first season was aired in 1989 and is one of the longest-running animated comedy series. The Simpsons have a total of over 700 episodes.

Homer Simpson and his strange family are back to delight us with more dramas and laughter. Season 33's premiere will be more of a musical episode, something the series has never attempted before. Kirsten Bell's entrance as Marge's singing voice is likely to spark viewers' excitement. It will be released on September 26.

The first episode of the season casts Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright and Yeardley Smith in lead roles.

Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. 'The Rock', is back with a once-in-a-lifetime adventure on Disney's Jungle Cruise. Jungle Cruise, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, had a worldwide theatrical premiere in July and will now be available to Indian viewers via Disney+ Hotstar on September 24.

Along with The Rock, actress Emily blunt plays a lead role in the film. The entire plot revolves around a researcher and a wise-cracking skipper who journey deep into the Amazon jungle in pursuit of an ancient tree with unique medicinal abilities—one that has the potential to alter the trajectory of medicine forever.

As is the case with many of Dwayne's previous films, this one is packed with risks, secrets, and mysterious powers. According to reviewers, the film is visually stunning and will keep you captivated throughout.

Sunny

To commemorate his two decades in the Malayalam cinema business, actor Jayasurya revealed that his upcoming film Sunny will launch on Amazon Prime on September 23. Sunny, a musical drama film, is Jayasurya's 100th film.

Directed by Ranjith Sankar, this plot follows the return of a young musician from Dubai to Kerala after losing everything he had ever achieved. His life is changed when he is aided in regaining his happiness by a group of total strangers.

Jayasurya captioned the film's trailer, "20 years in cinema, 20 years in an industry I am glad to call mine, 20 years of collaboration with the best directors, producers, actors, and technicians, 20 years of growth, and 20 years of being humbled by your love and support. Thank You."

Crime stories: India detectives

This crime documentary T.V show will drop on Netflix on September 22. "Crime Stories: India Detectives" will join a crew as they follow the Bangalore police and document a rare look at the force's procedures and operations.

This docu-series, directed by N Amit and Jack Rampling, will tackle the most frightening and perplexing crimes. It's a four-part documentary series. Netflix shared the trailer and the poster on their official Twitter account. The poster depicts prominent police officers. They captioned it as follows: "The crimes are real, the stakes are high, and the pursuit of the truth continues. In a four-part documentary series, the Bengaluru City Police will reveal disturbing crime stories. @Minnow Films."

Intrusion

Intrusion is a suspenseful American thriller horror movie that will be streamed on Netflix on Sept 22. The directors just unveiled the film's trailer, providing a brief insight into the film's enigmatic tale. Additionally, the film's director indicated that the mysteries shown in the teaser are only the "tip of the iceberg," and there is more to come in this mystery-thriller.

The movie stars Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green in lead roles. There is a mystery plotline starring Law and Order's Robert John Burke.