Action thriller movies have a huge fan following in all nooks of the globe. Considering the content, action films always have an international dimension, and it makes this genre popular among people irrespective of language. After the advent of OTT platforms like Netflix, the Indian audience got the chance to enjoy some of the mind-blowing action flicks made in different parts of the globe.

International Business Times presents you with the list of five top-rated action films that can be watched on Netflix.

Kate

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, Kate was released on Netflix on September 10, 2021. The film stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Miku Martineau, Woody Harrelson, Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman, Miyavi, and Jun Kunimura in the lead roles.

This movie revolves around the life of Kate, an assassin who understands that she has been poisoned and only has 24 hours to live. Racing ahead of time, Kate should find the evil force and should take revenge.

Gemini Man

Gemini Man is an action thriller released in 2019. Even though the film received mixed to negative responses upon its release, this film has its fair share of action scenes to enthrall movies lovers of this genre.

Directed by Ang Lee, this movie stars Will Smith in the lead role, while the supporting star cast includes, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong in supporting roles. The film showcases the life of Henry, an aging assassin who finds himself being chased by someone who has the ability to predict his moves.

Non-Stop

Even though released in 2014, Non-Stop starring universal action icon Liam Neeson in the lead role is undoubtedly one of the most-watched action movies on Netflix. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra who is known for making popular movies like House of Wax, The Shallows, Unknown, Run All Night, and Orphan.

Non-Stop showcases the life of a US Air Marshall who receives threatening messages while traveling on a flight. The man who threatens the US Air Marshall says that he needs 150 million dollars, or else, passengers in the flight will be killed.

Anna

Anna is a 2019 action thriller that is currently streaming on Netflix. The film is directed by Luc Besson known for making super hit movies like Taken and Lucy.

Anna stars Sasha Luss in the lead role, and the supporting star cast includes, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, Helen Mirren, and Alexander Petrov. The film revolves around the life of an assassin and her clash with enemies.

Sweet Girl

Sweet Girl is the latest addition to the library of action movies on Netflix. Starring Jason Momoa in the lead roles, the film also stars Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Raza Jaffrey, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, and Amy Brenneman in supporting roles.

The movie revolves around the life of Ray Cooper who wages a war against a pharmaceutical company.