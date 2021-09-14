The majority of people enjoy the adrenaline rush they get from horror films loaded with jump scares, gruesome scenes, and intense music. The unexpected twists in films keep audiences on the edge of their seats taking them to a new world of fear and scare. These movies even induce a strong sense of terror, shock, or disgust.

International Business Times presents you with the list of five nail-biting horror movies:

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The mere mention of the word Conjuring sends shivers down our spines. The eighth chapter in The Conjuring universe has come, bringing the Warrens back into their investigation. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, also referred to as Conjuring 3, is a 2021 American supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves.

This movie depicts a chilling tale of terror, murder, and unknown evil that surprised even experienced real-life supernatural investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. It is also the first case in the United States history that a murder suspect has used demonic possession as a defense. This film takes a straightforward storyline and expands it significantly through the use of numerous locations.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively, as they did in the first two Conjuring films. The movie can be seen on Netflix.

Andhaghaaram (Tamil)

Andhaghaaram is an Indian Tamil-language supernatural horror-thriller film. The film, which stars Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, and Kumar Natarajan in the lead roles narrates the tale of three individuals who appear to be unrelated to one another and the horrific events that occur in their lives.

A young guy disturbed by the telephonic voice of a man seeks assistance from a psychiatrist. But he has no idea that he, the psychiatrist, and the visually impaired librarian whose telephone he is now using have a strange relationship. This intriguing film, directed by V.Vignarajan, is accessible on Netflix.

The Devil Below

The Devil Below is another great horror thriller currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This film, which was aired in March 2021, is about demons and souls who have never set foot on the planet. In their search for an abandoned coal mine, a group of experts realizes they are not alone in their mission.

The film's main cast includes Alicia Sanz, Adan Canto, Will Patton, and Zach Avery. The film won the best feature film award at the Bilbao Fantasy Film Festival in2021, which was held in Spain.

Live Telecast

Venkat Prabhu's live telecast is a one-of-a-kind and realistic approach towards horror series. This seven-episode Tamil language series will remind you of films like The Conjuring, Paranormal Activity, and many others.

Kajal Agarwal plays the lead role of Jennifer who along with her television production crew which reside at a house temporarily for shooting a reality TV show. But things take a turn when they experience paranormal activities.

Live telecast was released on February 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Black Box

Black Box is an American horror film directed by Emmanuel Osei–Kuffour Jr. that was released on Amazon Prime Video in October 2020. The entire plot revolves around a man's struggle to reclaim his memories following a devastating car accident and a torturous experimental treatment.

The film is loaded with an ensemble star cast that includes Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, and Tosin Morohunfola. As the story develops, there are numerous surprises along the way.