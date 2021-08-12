The Kargil war between India and Pakistan fought in 1999 is widely considered the toughest mountain warfare humanity has ever witnessed. Fought at an altitude of 17,000 feet, this war claimed the lives of several soldiers from both sides. There are several movies including the celebrated Mollywood film Kurukshethra that were made in the backdrop of the Kargil war, and the latest addition to this list is Shershaah directed by Vishnuvardhan.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, Shershaah narrates the events in the run-up to the Kargil war and the patriotism of Captain Vikram Batra, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest and most prestigious award for valor, for his actions during the battle. The title of this movie, Shershaah comes from Batra's codename in Kargil.

A story of valor and patriotism

This film is actually not a complete real-life depiction of the Kargil war, instead, it is the portrayal of Vikram Batra's life. Director Vishnuvardhan beautifully shows the early life of Batra where he finds his lover Dimple Cheema (Kiara Advani). Even though the romantic angle was necessary, it is still unclear why the director included unwanted songs in such a movie that handles a very serious subject. He later gets posted at the 13 JAK Rifles as a Lieutenant.

After the war breaks out, the director showcases Batra's patriotism and valor in the field. Director Vishnuvardhan, known for making several noted Tamil movies has made this war drama with International standards, and after watching the flick, audiences will surely miss this movie's big-screen experience.

Sidharth Malhotra did justice to his role

Sidharth Malhotra has given life to the role of Vikram Batra, and he deserves applause for his effort. Even though he may not be considered a great actor, through Shershaah, Malhotra proved that he is one such actor with decent mettle which directors should try to explore in the coming years.

Shiv Pandit also did an impeccable job in Shershaah. Kiara Advani as Cheema looked gorgeous, but she has nothing much to do in this movie. Even though director Vishnuvardhan has tried his best to make this movie a refreshing experience, we can see some stereotypes and cliches, especially on the Pakistani side.

The technical side of this movie is rich, and Vishnuvardhan has shot the war sequences with perfection. The music and editing also seem top-notch.

Final Verdict: Some stories are meant to be told, and Shershaah is one such saga that could elevate patriotism in every Indian.