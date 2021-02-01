Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra might have stayed mum on their relationship but it's one of the worst kept secrets of Bollywood. The two often get spotted together but have never accepted or denied being a couple. It is said that it was Karan Johar who played cupid and brought the two of them together. Like Sidharth, Kiara is also one among Karan Johar's close circuit.

Both Advani and Malhotra were rumoured to have spent the New Year's Eve together in Maldives. Though they didn't share any of the pictures together, the background of their snaps gave it all away. Recently, Kiara was taken aback when clicked by paparazzi while visiting Sidharth Malhotra at his home. The actress was seen outside Malhotra's home in Bandra. Kiara looked surprised and annoyed at paparazzi's presence there who started clicking her pictures.

In several chat shows and interviews, Kiara has stressed upon the fact that she doesn't want to talk about her personal life. However, she has always said that she truly believes in love and the power of it. "I am a full old school romantic. You know that one woman, one man sort of thing. I still believe in that fairytale romance. I feel like dating apps, if i find that person on it, for sure that's not a problem. My bio will be that only, looking for love. I am for the long haul. That ways, for some people, I'll be very boring. All or nothing, that's me," Filmfare quoted Kiara talking about love and dating.

Sidharth, on the other hand, was earlier dating Alia Bhatt. Sidharth and Alia's relationship grabbed several headlines. And their break-up broke a million hearts. Sidharth had revealed that their separation was not bitter and though they couldn't meet they have regard and respect for each-other. Prior to Kiara, Sidharth was also rumoured to be dating Tara Sutaria.