Kiara Advani is known for making heads turn with her dressing sense. From flaunting Indian wear to killing it in western couture, the diva totally knows how to slay. And no wonder, Kiara has done it again. Kiara recently attended an awards show where she was being honoured with the 'Power Woman Actor' of the year award. And it was her dress that grabbed all the eyeballs.

Kiara sizzled as she walked up the platform to receive the award. Her red hot pantsuit not only accentuated her perfect frame but also oozed oomph. Her light make-up added more glamour to her personality. Kiara shared several pictures in the pantsuit and which have now been trending.

Receiving the award, Kiara wrote, "I really want to share this moment with you all. This is so so special to me. Thankyou @timesofindia for honouring me with The Times Power Women Actor of the year award and @anupampkher sir, you presenting this award to me makes it even more memorable❤️ Thankyou @ikabirbedi sir Thank you @timesofindia for your recognition and honouring all my years of hardwork and passion through this milestone award. I can't wait to discover what lies ahead with a heart so full of gratitude for all the love." (Sic)

Kiara Advani is making as much buzz for her movies as her link-up rumours with Sidharth Malhotra. There was a strong rumour of the two enjoying a romantic vacation in Maldives early this year. Both, Sidharth and Kiara shared several solo pictures with almost similar backgrounds and places.

Kiara had recently been asked about online dating, to which she told Pinkvilla, "I believe in that one woman, one man sort of thing. I still believe in that fairytale romance. I feel like dating apps, if I find that person on it, for sure that's not a problem. My bio will be that only, looking for love. I am for the long haul. That ways, for some people, I'll be very boring. All or nothing, that's me."

She was also asked to give Tinder bio for her co-stars. But when it came to Sidharth, she said she would rather not put him on Tinder. Ahem! Should we still believe there's nothing more than meets the eye?