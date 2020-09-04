Prabhas' upcoming movie Adipurush seems like getting bigger and better. After bringing in Saif Ali Khan on board, the latest reports claim that the makers have approached a leading Bollywood actress to play the female lead.

If the rumours in the Telugu media are to be believed, the makers have offered Kiara Advani the role of Sita, the female lead in Om Raut-directorial flick. The talks are underway and the actress seems to be interested to work in the mega-budget movie.

The actress has a couple of interesting projects in hand that include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawani. The announcement on Kiara joining Adipurush cast will be made official only after she signs the project on the dotted lines.

Meanwhile, the makers of Adipurush have roped in Saif Ali Khan to play the menacing, lethal and brutal villain, all at the same time. The Nawab is excited to be working with Om Raut again after Tanaji.

In a press release, Saif said, "I'm thrilled to be working with Omi dada again! He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further! It's a phenomenal project and I'm super thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic!"

On his turn, Prabhas said, "I am super excited to work with Saif Ali Khan and I am eager to share screen space with a great actor."

Adipurush will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The 3D extravaganza will dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair, is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021 and hit the marquee in 2022.