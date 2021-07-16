Popular South Indian actress Nayanthara will be reportedly making her digital debut with Netflix's 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning', which is a prequel to Baahubali series consisting of nine episodes.

According to the latest reports, the makers have roped in the actress to play one of the lead roles in the upcoming web series. However, there has not been any official confirmation regarding Nayanthara's inclusion in the web-series yet.

The much-awaited Netflix web series is based on Anand Neelakantan's novels, The Rise of Sivagami, Chaturanga and Queen of Mahishmathi. Produced by SS Rajamouli and Arka Media Works, the series will chronicle the journey of Sivagami's rise to power in the Mahishmati kingdom. 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning' will be directed by Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru.

Mrunal Thakur opted out of the project

Earlier, there were reports that actress Mrunal Thakur has been signed in to play the vital character of Sivagami in the web series and had even shot for it. However, the actress appears to have opted out of the project for various reasons. Later, there were again rumours that Wamiqa Gabbi will be playing the role of Sivagami. The official announcement is yet to be made.

But it is expected that the entire cast and crew will be revealed very soon as the shooting of 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning' will commence in the coming months.

Nayanthara set for Bollywood debut?

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was last seen in director-actor RJ Balaji's 'Mookuthi Amman' that was released on Disney+ Hotstar. The actress received a positive review from the critics as well as the audience for her character of Goddess Amman in the film.

The latest reports also suggest that Nayanthara is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut beside Shah Rukh Khan in the film being directed by Atlee.