Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Sony Liv have all returned with a fresh batch of series and films to captivate audiences. Making use of the pandemic situation, several OTT platforms have spread their footprints into every language.

International Business Times presents you with the list of five most-anticipated movies to hit OTT this week:

Sex Education: Season 3

The wait is finally over as Netflix is back with its comedy-drama series Sex Education: Season 3. The first season premiered in 2019 to critical and popular recognition, with over 40 million viewers streaming the series following its release. Season 3 will see the return of the class, complete with surprising twists and unresolved conflict.

The trailer reveals that the season picks up at the start of a new school year when Moordale has earned a reputation as a steamy campus for sex addicts and an STI outbreak has broken out. Jemima Kirke, a new cast member, is introduced as the new headmistress, who, despite her cool appearance, is keen to clean up the school's reputation and push students to focus on their studies.

Season 3 will be released on September 17 in which Mavis (Emma Mackey) and Otis (Asa Butterfield) have something different planned for us.

Kaanekkaane

The much-awaited Malayalam movie Kaanekkaane is all geared up for its OTT release on September 17. Directed by Manu Ashokan, this movie stars Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lakshmi, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. This film is likely to astound everyone because it is the work of writer duo Bobby and Sanjay.

The first look poster has already created a buzz among the audiences. Tovino Thomas, in his tweet, has promised the audience that this film will be a nail-biting thriller. Kaanekaane will be the Malayalam debut of SonyLIV.

Annabelle Sethupathi

Annabelle Sethupathi is a Tamil movie directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the son of veteran filmmaker Sundarrajan. This horror-comedy movie stars superstar Vijay Sethupati and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Taapsee Pannu makes her return to the Tamil film industry after a two-year break through this movie.

Anabelle Sethupathi will be released on September 17 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The plot centers on a 1948 palace. The story revolves around what happens to the castle when it is transformed into a haunted home in 2021.

Haathi Mere Saathi

Haathi Mere Saathi is an authentic animal film that demonstrates the profound connection that exists between humans and animals. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, this movie stars Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Sharma, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Tamil and Telugu versions of the film, Kaadan, and Aranya, opened in theatres on March 26.

The film will be released directly on television at Zee cinema on September 18 and will also be available for streaming on EROS NOW platform.

Ankahi Kahaniya

Netflix will be releasing its new anthology movie Ankahi Kahaniya on September 17. This film, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, and Saket Chaudhary, will depict three unheard and unwritten love stories. The barriers between reality and dream are claimed to be broken in this short film.

Abhishek Chaubey, known for critically praised films such as Sonchiriya, Udta Punjab, and Dedh Ishqiya, stated that this film is set in 1980s Mumbai and examines young love in the realm of single-screen theatres.

Ankahi Kahaniya stars Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru, and Delzad Hiwale in the lead roles.