Post the coronavirus outbreak, OTT platforms like Netflix have gained huge popularity in India. Amid offering an HD plan for Rs 649, and a UHD plan for Rs 799, Netflix has succeeded in impressing Indian audiences with its wide range of contents.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with a list of five must-watch Netflix movies that will be released next week.

Jagame Thandhiram

Jagame Thandhiram is a Tamil movie directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film, expected to be a high-voltage action thriller stars Dhanush, Joju George, Kalaiarasan, James Cosmo, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. The trailer of the film was released a few days back, and it received unanimously positive reviews from all corners.

Jagame Thandhiram will be released on Netflix on June 18. Apart from its original release in Tamil, the film will be also released with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Black Summer: Season 2

The wait is finally over, and Netflix's much-anticipated zombie series Black Summer: Season 2 will be released on June 17. Interestingly, June 17 is a national holiday in the United States, as the country celebrates National Eat Your Vegetable Day. So, if you are living in the US, gather some vegetables to enjoy the ultimate chaos unleashed by zombies in Black Summer: Season 2.

Black Summer: Season 2 stars Jaime King, Justin Chu Cary, Kelsey Flower, and Christine Lee in the lead roles. It is still unclear whether Zoe Marlett will return as Anna in season 2.

Rurouni Kenshin: The FInal

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final is a Japanese live-action movie directed by Keishi Ōtomo. This is the fourth installment in the Rurouni Kenshin film series. The film revolves around the story of the pacifist wanderer Himura Kenshin who is brought on a fight involving revenge by Yukishiro Enishi.

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final stars Takeru Satoh, Emi Takei, Mackenyu Arata, Yōsuke Eguchi, and Munetaka Aoki in the lead roles. The film will be streamed on Netflix on June 18.

Katla

Katla is a shillingly suspenseful series that will be streamed on Netflix on June 17. The series is set in the backdrop of a subglacianic volcanic eruption. As the volcano erupts, mysteries begin to emerge from the ice.

This series stars Guðrún Ýr Eyfjörð, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Íris Tanja Flygenring, Aliette Opheim, and Haraldur Stefansson in the lead roles.

Skater Girl

Sports drama Skater Girl is directed by Manjari Makijany. The film revolves around the story of a Rajasthani girl who discovers a skating board.

Skater Girl stars newcomers Rachel Sanchita Gupta and Shafin Patel in the lead roles, while the supporting star cast includes, Amrit Maghera, Jonathan Readwin and Waheeda Rehman. The film will be released on Netflix on June 18.