Fans of Dhanush, the national-award-winning Tamil actor were all shocked to hear that the star's upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram will have its release on Netflix. The decision made by Sashikanth, the producer of Jagame Thandhiram has not gone well with Dhanush too, and reports hint at the fact that the duo is now not on talking terms.

Shashikanth unfollows Dhanush

Adding up the heat to these rumors, Shashikanth has now unfollowed Dhanush on both Twitter and Instagram. According to reports, Dhanush had requested Shashikanth to release Jagame Thandhiram in theaters, but the producer continued negotiations with Netflix.

Even though Shashikanth has not signed a deal with Netflix, sources close to the producer revealed that he may soon give out the film to the OTT platform.

In the meantime, Kalaipuli S Thanu who bankrolls Danush's Karnan has revealed that the film will hit the screens on April 02. Dhanush also thanked Thanu on Twitter stating for deciding to release the film in theaters.

Jagame Thandhiram: A Karthik Subbaraj directorial

Jagame Thandhiram is directed by Karthik Subbaraj who has previously made super hit films like Petta, Jigarthanda, and Pizza. The film is expected to be a high voltage action thriller, and Dhanush will be seen portraying different looks in this movie.

Apart from Dhanush, this movie also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, and Devan in other prominent roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music of this film, while Vivek Harshan has carried out the editing.

Another film of Dhanush which is awaiting its release is Atrangi Re. The film is directed by Anand L Rai, and this film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in other crucial roles. Atrangi Re was originally scheduled to hit the theaters on February 14, 2021. However, the makers have now decided to postpone the release, as audiences continue to stay away from theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic.