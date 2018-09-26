Aishwarya Lekshmi, the dazzling Mollywood actress is now enjoying the success of her latest release 'Varathan' which starred Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. However, the actress' happiness was short-lived as some social media users started sharing old screenshots from Facebook where Aishwarya called Prithviraj as 'Rajappan'.

It was around six years ago when Aishwarya called Prithviraj 'Rajappan' on her Facebook handle. However, she was not a star then, and during those times, a hate campaign was going against Prithviraj Sukumaran due to his stubborn stand on various issues.

As the old comment went viral on social media platforms, Prithviraj fans started attacking the Facebook profile of Aishwarya, and some of them even hurled excessive abuses on the starlet. Some Facebook users argued that a person who insults such a big star like Prithviraj does not deserve a place in the Malayalam film industry.

As tensions escalated, Aishwarya Lekshmi issued an apology note stating that she had made such comments during six years ago.

"When I read my previous comments, I feel self-humiliation. My dear audiences should not hate me just because of a comment I made six years ago. I am actually an ardent Prithviraj fan. I hereby apologize to everyone if my comments have hurt anyone," Aishwarya posted on her Facebook page.

To prevent further abuses on her page, the actress has apparently disabled the comments section of her Facebook profile.

This is not the first time that a Mollywood actress has been targeted on social media platforms. Some months ago, Ennu Ninte Moideen actress Parvathy also faced a similar attack when she blatantly lashed out against a dialogue delivered by megastar Mammootty in the movie 'Kasaba'. The attack against Parvathy also affected the collection of her movie 'My Story' when audiences vigorously conducted a hate campaign on Facebook and Twitter.