Sunny Leone is one of the actresses from Bollywood who is quite active on social media, and always has a fun story to share. While she is mostly spending her time with husband Daniel Weber and her children, she makes sure to get in touch with her fans on a daily basis.

Even in the amid the lockdown, Sunny is making a splash on Instagram. While you enjoy the choices of bikinis by Sunny Leone, we urge you to keep your health in mind and refrain from visiting swimming pools and beaches amid the lockdown.

In her various swimwear clicks, Sunny is seen posing near her pool. Her make up includes pink lipstick and eyes donned with mascara. Talking about hairstyle, she has given her hair a messy look. The actress has accentuated her look with bracelets and stud earrings.

'12 days of summer'

Sunny Leone has started an Instagram series called 12 days of summer, in which she shares her photos in bikini and monokini, some of these photos have been clicked by celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani. Sunny Leone has also been helping fans with motivational fitness videos in the midst of lockdown.

So which was your favourite summer bikini look of Sunny Leone?

Disclaimer: Please do not visit pools, or travel in crowded places amid coronavirus pandemic. Maintain social distance and restrict your visits to the gym, pool, until the battle against coronavirus comes to an end.