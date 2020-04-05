No matter how her movies perform on the box office, Sunny Leone surely knows how to keep her fans entertained, even being quarantined. Sunny Leone became the known face of Bollywood after her sizzling avatar in Ragini MMS 2. One thing that is common in all of her songs and her movies is her bold looks which set the screens on fire. The baby doll of Bollywood is right now quarantined with her husband Daniel Weber and kids.

Keeping her fans busy during the lockdown, she has been conducting live interactive sessions "Locked up with Sunny" with several celebrities. Recently, she even shared some of her hot bikini pictures on social media, flaunting her chiselled body. Donning a peach coloured two-piece bikini suit, she is blooming like a flower. Sunny even gave a guilt-free pass to her fans and mischievously wrote, "It's ok to stare."

Jism 2 fame Sunny has been sharing a lot bikini picture on her Instagram with the hashtag #12daysofsummer. These pictures are clicked by ace Bollywood photographer, Dabbo Ratnani.

Check out these sizzling posts by Baby Doll

Fans have so far seen her sexy, bold, funny, cute and sizzling avatars on the big, as well as the small screen. Sunny made her debut in small screen with the reality show, Big Boss. She has been married to Daniel Weber for the last 12 years.

Talking about her love life, Sunny disclosed in an interview that when she first met Daniel, he thought that she's a lesbian. She said, "Daniel didn't think I was straight. He thought I was a lesbian. I was with my girlfriend who is a lesbian but she dresses a bit masculine. He misread it completely."

Although Daniel disclosed that he got confused as they were holding hands and he misread the situation. Although, Sunny was not supposed to meet Daniel that day as she was supposed to be going out on a date with someone else. But God has a strange way to bring two people together and Sunny got stood up by the other guys which led her to the love of her life, Daniel.