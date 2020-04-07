Like most of us, Sunny Leone is making the most of this self-quarantine time both personally and professionally. Not only is she taking care of her kids and family, but she is also making the right kind of noise amidst the lockdown with her new chat show 'Locked Up with Sunny'.

Having people from different walks of life, this time Sunny had actress Daisy Shah as one of her guests and both the actors had a blast on the show.

The actors were like a house on fire as they shared beauty tips and also spoke in length on how to survive during the lockdown by doing various other activities.

Learning Haryanvi

What caught our attention is when Daisy spoke in the Haryanvi accent that she's learning for a project and the actress was seen teaching Sunny some words.

It was indeed beautiful to see both of them converse in Haryanvi. On touching base with Sunny on why she started the show Locked up with Sunny, the actor said:

"The idea behind the chat show was to add smile and humour amidst this period and with every new guest, we get a chance to learn something new. Learnt Bawli Booch, Ke karan lag ri che chori and tane kukur bera from her and it was fun."

Not only that but both the actors were seen imitating Daniel Weber's dance moves which have been breaking the internet.

Previously Mandana Karimi was the guest on her chat show.