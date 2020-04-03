If you have a shadow of a doubt about Sunny Leone being one of the most sexiest woman in the world, then you need to come out of your bubble as soon as possible. The Bollywood seductress is the most searched personality in India beating the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

And while the entire country is trying to cope with coronavirus lockdown by watching web series and television to pass their time, Sunny Leone has been doing her bit to keep her fans entertained.

Sunny Leone has been sharing her sultry pictures on Instagram during lockdown taking away your blues. In one picture, Sunny was seen posing inside a swimming pool wearing a multi-colour swimsuit.

In another picture, the Ragini MMS actor was seen riding a horse showing off her assets in a skimpy bikini. In the next post, Sunny shared a picture wherein she was seen posing on a beach looking hot and sexy in a white swimsuit.

Sunny Leone's Lockdown Diaries

Meanwhile, amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Sunny Leone started her chat show on Instagram. The show, titled "Lockdown with Sunny", will see Sunny in conversation with several celebrities, including Daboo Ratnani and Mandana Karimi. For the first episode, she invited YouTube sensation Anisha Dixit as her online guest.

"It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta.It is all about light hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest," Sunny said.

In a recent interaction with IANS, Sunny also shared how she is spending time with her three kids at home.

"I have three kids ...right now my main focus is on home schooling. I have to teach them..make them learn new things at home. I am being creative enough to keep them busy during lockdown," Sunny added.